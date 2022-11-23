$CALL+ tax & licensing
Murphy Ford
613-735-6861
2018 Ford F-150
XLT
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
116,914KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9421432
- Stock #: A81567
- VIN: 1FTEX1EB4JFA81567
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,914 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 2,948 kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.3L V6 PFDI -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability
807.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Compass
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Flex Fuel Vehicle
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Reverse Opening Rear Doors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
Oxford White
MEDIUM EARTH GREY
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.XLT SERIES
.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM
.REAR DEFROSTER
.8-WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT
ELECTRONIC 6-SPD AUTO
MIRROR DUAL POWER GLASS
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
PREM CLOTH 40/20/40
.17 SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM
.265/70R17 OWL A/S A/T
6500# GVWR PACKAGE
3.3L PFDI ENGINE
Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/sport
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
MEDIUM EARTH GREY, CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT SEAT -inc: folding armrest, cupholders
Murphy Ford
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3