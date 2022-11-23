$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 6 , 9 1 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9421432

9421432 Stock #: A81567

A81567 VIN: 1FTEX1EB4JFA81567

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 116,914 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness 3.73 Axle Ratio HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive GVWR: 2,948 kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 3.3L V6 PFDI -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability 807.4 Kgs Maximum Payload Interior Compass glove box Manual air conditioning Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 3 12V DC Power Outlets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Front Cigar Lighter(s) 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Convenience TRAILER TOW PACKAGE Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Fixed rear window Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Flex Fuel Vehicle Black Side Windows Trim Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Reverse Opening Rear Doors Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Safety Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera Additional Features Oxford White MEDIUM EARTH GREY PARTIAL GAS FILL .XLT SERIES .BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM .REAR DEFROSTER .8-WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT ELECTRONIC 6-SPD AUTO MIRROR DUAL POWER GLASS 136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK PREM CLOTH 40/20/40 .17 SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM .265/70R17 OWL A/S A/T 6500# GVWR PACKAGE 3.3L PFDI ENGINE Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/sport FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan MEDIUM EARTH GREY, CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT SEAT -inc: folding armrest, cupholders

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.