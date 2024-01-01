$13,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Focus
SE
2018 Ford Focus
SE
Location
Murphy Ford
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-6861
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,904KM
VIN 1FADP3FE5JL318154
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,904 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
992
44W
YZ
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
4.07 Axle Ratio
46.9 L Fuel Tank
590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.0L EcoBoost -inc: SFE w/auto start-stop technology
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Transmission: 6-Speed PowerShift Automatic
Oxford White
ENGINE: 2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Murphy Ford
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
2018 Ford Focus