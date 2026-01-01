$15,999+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Transit Connect
XLT
2018 Ford Transit Connect
XLT
Location
Murphy Ford
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-6861
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
172,645KM
VIN NM0LS7F78J1369394
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Frozen White
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,645 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
3.21 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
175 Amp Alternator
GVWR: 2,390 kg (5,269 lbs)
60-Amp/Hr 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
59.8 L Fuel Tank
730.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front centre armrest w/storage
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Front Cloth Headliner
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim and Board Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Passenger Seat
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Exterior
Black door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Sliding Rear Doors
Grey grille
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Grey Bodyside Mouldings
Tires: P215/55R16 97H XL AS
Grey Rear Bumper
Manual Folding Heated Mirrors w/Power Adjust -inc: black moulded-in-colour skull caps
Reflector Halogen Headlamps
Safety
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
2 Speakers
Murphy Ford
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Murphy Ford
613-735-6861
2018 Ford Transit Connect