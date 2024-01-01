Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.</p>

2018 GMC Canyon

108,210 KM

Details Description Features

$33,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 GMC Canyon

SLE crew 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Canyon

SLE crew 4x4

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 10938272
  2. 10938272
  3. 10938272
  4. 10938272
  5. 10938272
  6. 10938272
  7. 10938272
  8. 10938272
  9. 10938272
  10. 10938272
  11. 10938272
  12. 10938272
  13. 10938272
  14. 10938272
  15. 10938272
  16. 10938272
  17. 10938272
  18. 10938272
  19. 10938272
  20. 10938272
  21. 10938272
  22. 10938272
  23. 10938272
  24. 10938272
  25. 10938272
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
108,210KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTG6CEN5J1111366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,210 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

Used 2018 GMC Canyon SLE crew 4x4 for sale in Pembroke, ON
2018 GMC Canyon SLE crew 4x4 108,210 KM $33,904 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Lexus RX RX 350 F-Sport AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2020 Lexus RX RX 350 F-Sport AWD 62,218 KM $46,904 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Crown Platinum AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2023 Toyota Crown Platinum AWD 5,323 KM $57,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Canyon