Looking for a powerful and capable pickup thats ready to take on anything? Check out this used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT, now available at Westland Auto Sales. This rugged beauty is a versatile workhorse, perfect for both tackling tough jobs and enjoying weekend adventures. With its classic white exterior and a sleek black interior, its a truck that commands attention wherever it goes. This Sierra 1500 SLT has 130,026 km on the odometer.

Under the hood, youll find a robust 6.2L 8-cylinder engine, providing the muscle you need for towing, hauling, or simply cruising down the highway. Its automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive system ensure confident handling in various conditions, while the four-door configuration offers comfortable seating for the whole crew. Ready to experience the power and luxury of a GMC Sierra? This truck is waiting for you at Westland Auto Sales.

Here are some of the standout features of this 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT:

Powerful 6.2L V8 Engine: Experience exhilarating performance and get the job done with ease.
4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, whether youre navigating snowy roads or venturing off-road.
Spacious 4-Door Cab: Bring the whole crew along comfortably.
Sleek Black Interior: Enjoy a premium and comfortable driving experience.
Flex Fuel Capability: Enjoy enhanced fuel economy.

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

130,026 KM

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

13111076

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,026KM
VIN 3GTU2NEJXJG502425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,026 KM

Vehicle Description

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-2566

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2018 GMC Sierra 1500