$36,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,026 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and capable pickup that's ready to take on anything? Check out this used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT, now available at Westland Auto Sales. This rugged beauty is a versatile workhorse, perfect for both tackling tough jobs and enjoying weekend adventures. With its classic white exterior and a sleek black interior, it's a truck that commands attention wherever it goes. This Sierra 1500 SLT has 130,026 km on the odometer.
Under the hood, you'll find a robust 6.2L 8-cylinder engine, providing the muscle you need for towing, hauling, or simply cruising down the highway. Its automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive system ensure confident handling in various conditions, while the four-door configuration offers comfortable seating for the whole crew. Ready to experience the power and luxury of a GMC Sierra? This truck is waiting for you at Westland Auto Sales.
Here are some of the standout features of this 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT:
- Powerful 6.2L V8 Engine: Experience exhilarating performance and get the job done with ease.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, whether you're navigating snowy roads or venturing off-road.
- Spacious 4-Door Cab: Bring the whole crew along comfortably.
- Sleek Black Interior: Enjoy a premium and comfortable driving experience.
- Flex Fuel Capability: Enjoy enhanced fuel economy.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
