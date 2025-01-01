Menu
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Check out this sleek, black 2018 Honda CR-V EX AWD, available now at Westland Auto Sales! This CR-V offers a perfect blend of practicality, comfort, and fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for families, commuters, and anyone seeking adventure. With just 98,928km on the odometer, this well-maintained CR-V is ready for many more years of dependable service.

This CR-V is powered by a responsive 1.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth Variable / CVT transmission, delivering both performance and impressive fuel economy. The All-Wheel Drive system provides confident handling in various weather conditions, ensuring you feel safe and secure on the road. The black exterior is complemented by a comfortable black interior, creating a stylish and inviting cabin for both the driver and passengers.

Here are five standout features of this exceptional 2018 Honda CR-V EX AWD:

All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the assurance of AWD, providing superior traction and control.
Fuel-Efficient Performance: Enjoy a responsive driving experience while saving money at the pump with the efficient 1.5L engine.
Spacious and Versatile Interior: The CR-V offers ample cargo space and comfortable seating for passengers.
Honda Reliability: Known for its durability and long-term value, this CR-V is built to last.
Stylish Design: The black exterior and modern design will turn heads wherever you go.

2018 Honda CR-V EX AWD

98,928 KM

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V

EX AWD

12652893

2018 Honda CR-V

EX AWD

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,928KM
VIN 2HKRW2H58JH125060

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,928 KM

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Check out this sleek, black 2018 Honda CR-V EX AWD, available now at Westland Auto Sales! This CR-V offers a perfect blend of practicality, comfort, and fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for families, commuters, and anyone seeking adventure. With just 98,928km on the odometer, this well-maintained CR-V is ready for many more years of dependable service.

This CR-V is powered by a responsive 1.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth Variable / CVT transmission, delivering both performance and impressive fuel economy. The All-Wheel Drive system provides confident handling in various weather conditions, ensuring you feel safe and secure on the road. The black exterior is complemented by a comfortable black interior, creating a stylish and inviting cabin for both the driver and passengers.

Here are five standout features of this exceptional 2018 Honda CR-V EX AWD:

  • All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the assurance of AWD, providing superior traction and control.
  • Fuel-Efficient Performance: Enjoy a responsive driving experience while saving money at the pump with the efficient 1.5L engine.
  • Spacious and Versatile Interior: The CR-V offers ample cargo space and comfortable seating for passengers.
  • Honda Reliability: Known for its durability and long-term value, this CR-V is built to last.
  • Stylish Design: The black exterior and modern design will turn heads wherever you go.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2018 Honda CR-V