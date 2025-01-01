$26,995+ taxes & licensing
EX AWD
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 98,928 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Check out this sleek, black 2018 Honda CR-V EX AWD, available now at Westland Auto Sales! This CR-V offers a perfect blend of practicality, comfort, and fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for families, commuters, and anyone seeking adventure. With just 98,928km on the odometer, this well-maintained CR-V is ready for many more years of dependable service.
This CR-V is powered by a responsive 1.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth Variable / CVT transmission, delivering both performance and impressive fuel economy. The All-Wheel Drive system provides confident handling in various weather conditions, ensuring you feel safe and secure on the road. The black exterior is complemented by a comfortable black interior, creating a stylish and inviting cabin for both the driver and passengers.
Here are five standout features of this exceptional 2018 Honda CR-V EX AWD:
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the assurance of AWD, providing superior traction and control.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: Enjoy a responsive driving experience while saving money at the pump with the efficient 1.5L engine.
- Spacious and Versatile Interior: The CR-V offers ample cargo space and comfortable seating for passengers.
- Honda Reliability: Known for its durability and long-term value, this CR-V is built to last.
- Stylish Design: The black exterior and modern design will turn heads wherever you go.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Westland Auto Sales
613-735-2566