Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Honda HR-V

109,580 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda HR-V

EXL AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda HR-V

EXL AWD

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

  1. 1729686129
  2. 1729686175
  3. 1729686175
  4. 1729686175
  5. 1729686175
  6. 1729686176
  7. 1729686175
  8. 1729686174
  9. 1729686176
  10. 1729686176
  11. 1729686172
  12. 1729686175
  13. 1729686176
  14. 1729686176
  15. 1729686173
  16. 1729686175
  17. 1729686176
  18. 1729686175
  19. 1729686175
  20. 1729686174
  21. 1729686173
  22. 1729686175
  23. 1729686176
  24. 1729686173
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
109,580KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H74JM105682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 109,580 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Used 2019 Toyota Tacoma SR 5 Club Cab 4x4 for sale in Pembroke, ON
2019 Toyota Tacoma SR 5 Club Cab 4x4 91,585 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda HR-V EXL AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2018 Honda HR-V EXL AWD 109,580 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco Outer Banks 4X4 for sale in Pembroke, ON
2022 Ford Bronco Outer Banks 4X4 28,063 KM $46,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-631-XXXX

(click to show)

613-631-0139

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

Contact Seller
2018 Honda HR-V