$24,904+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Cherokee
4X4
2018 Jeep Cherokee
4X4
Location
Petawawa Toyota
1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-735-1717
Certified
$24,904
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 94,917 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a rugged and reliable SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2018 Jeep Cherokee 4x4, available now at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned! This black beauty boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a sleek, stylish design that turns heads. Inside, you'll find a comfortable black interior with features like power windows, locks, and mirrors, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable ride. With 94,917 km on the odometer, this Cherokee is ready to take on any adventure, whether it's a weekend getaway or your daily commute.
This Jeep is loaded with features that make every journey a pleasure. Sizzle up your driving experience with these highlights:
- 4x4 Capability: Embrace the great outdoors with confidence, knowing you can conquer any terrain with this powerful 4x4 system.
- Rearview Camera: Enjoy peace of mind with the added safety and convenience of a rearview camera.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected and entertained on the go with hands-free calling and music streaming.
- Keyless Entry: Effortlessly access your Jeep with the convenience of keyless entry.
- Bucket Seats: Experience comfort and support with the sporty and stylish bucket seats.
This 2018 Jeep Cherokee 4x4 is waiting for you at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned. Come in for a test drive today and see for yourself what makes this SUV a true stand-out.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Petawawa Toyota
Email Petawawa Toyota
Petawawa Toyota
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-735-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-735-1717