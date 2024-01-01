Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a rugged and reliable SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2018 Jeep Cherokee 4x4, available now at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned! This black beauty boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a sleek, stylish design that turns heads. Inside, youll find a comfortable black interior with features like power windows, locks, and mirrors, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable ride. With 94,917 km on the odometer, this Cherokee is ready to take on any adventure, whether its a weekend getaway or your daily commute.</p><p>This Jeep is loaded with features that make every journey a pleasure. Sizzle up your driving experience with these highlights:</p><ul><li><strong>4x4 Capability:</strong> Embrace the great outdoors with confidence, knowing you can conquer any terrain with this powerful 4x4 system.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind with the added safety and convenience of a rearview camera.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Stay connected and entertained on the go with hands-free calling and music streaming.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Effortlessly access your Jeep with the convenience of keyless entry.</li><li><strong>Bucket Seats:</strong> Experience comfort and support with the sporty and stylish bucket seats.</li></ul><p>This 2018 Jeep Cherokee 4x4 is waiting for you at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned. Come in for a test drive today and see for yourself what makes this SUV a true stand-out.</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2018 Jeep Cherokee

94,917 KM

Details Description Features

$24,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Jeep Cherokee

4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Cherokee

4X4

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,917KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMAX0JD555734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,917 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a rugged and reliable SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2018 Jeep Cherokee 4x4, available now at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned! This black beauty boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a sleek, stylish design that turns heads. Inside, you'll find a comfortable black interior with features like power windows, locks, and mirrors, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable ride. With 94,917 km on the odometer, this Cherokee is ready to take on any adventure, whether it's a weekend getaway or your daily commute.

This Jeep is loaded with features that make every journey a pleasure. Sizzle up your driving experience with these highlights:

  • 4x4 Capability: Embrace the great outdoors with confidence, knowing you can conquer any terrain with this powerful 4x4 system.
  • Rearview Camera: Enjoy peace of mind with the added safety and convenience of a rearview camera.
  • Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected and entertained on the go with hands-free calling and music streaming.
  • Keyless Entry: Effortlessly access your Jeep with the convenience of keyless entry.
  • Bucket Seats: Experience comfort and support with the sporty and stylish bucket seats.

This 2018 Jeep Cherokee 4x4 is waiting for you at Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned. Come in for a test drive today and see for yourself what makes this SUV a true stand-out.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

Used 2020 Ford Ranger XLT 4x4 for sale in Pembroke, ON
2020 Ford Ranger XLT 4x4 62,083 KM $36,904 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off Road 4x4 for sale in Pembroke, ON
2021 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off Road 4x4 121,109 KM $48,904 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda HR-V EXL AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2018 Honda HR-V EXL AWD 109,580 KM $25,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Cherokee