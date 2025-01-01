$39,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara 4x4 UNLIMITED
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 104,534 KM
Vehicle Description
Conquer any terrain in this rugged yet refined 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4x4 Unlimited, now available at Westland Auto Sales! This iconic SUV, boasting a timeless gray exterior and a sleek black interior, is ready for your next adventure. With only 104,534km on the odometer, this Wrangler is primed to deliver countless more miles of excitement, whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the untamed beauty of the Canadian wilderness. Its powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine and robust 4-wheel drive system ensure you have the capability to tackle any challenge with confidence.
This Wrangler Sahara is more than just capable; it's packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Its automatic transmission makes for effortless cruising, while its four-door configuration offers ample space for passengers and cargo. This Jeep is the perfect blend of off-road prowess and everyday practicality.
Here are five standout features that will have you itching to hit the trails:
- Iconic Jeep Design: Turn heads wherever you go with the Wrangler's instantly recognizable silhouette.
- Go-Anywhere Capability: Experience the freedom of 4-wheel drive, ready to take on any road or trail.
- Powerful Engine: Enjoy a responsive and reliable driving experience with the robust 3.6L 6-cylinder engine.
- Spacious Interior: Comfortably accommodate passengers and gear with the four-door design.
- Adventure-Ready: This Wrangler is your passport to exploring the great outdoors.
