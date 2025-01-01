Menu
<p>Conquer any terrain in this rugged yet refined 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4x4 Unlimited, now available at Westland Auto Sales! This iconic SUV, boasting a timeless gray exterior and a sleek black interior, is ready for your next adventure. With only 104,534km on the odometer, this Wrangler is primed to deliver countless more miles of excitement, whether youre navigating city streets or exploring the untamed beauty of the Canadian wilderness. Its powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine and robust 4-wheel drive system ensure you have the capability to tackle any challenge with confidence.</p><p>This Wrangler Sahara is more than just capable; its packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Its automatic transmission makes for effortless cruising, while its four-door configuration offers ample space for passengers and cargo. This Jeep is the perfect blend of off-road prowess and everyday practicality.</p><p>Here are five standout features that will have you itching to hit the trails:</p><ul><li><strong>Iconic Jeep Design:</strong> Turn heads wherever you go with the Wranglers instantly recognizable silhouette.</li><li><strong>Go-Anywhere Capability:</strong> Experience the freedom of 4-wheel drive, ready to take on any road or trail.</li><li><strong>Powerful Engine:</strong> Enjoy a responsive and reliable driving experience with the robust 3.6L 6-cylinder engine.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Comfortably accommodate passengers and gear with the four-door design.</li><li><strong>Adventure-Ready:</strong> This Wrangler is your passport to exploring the great outdoors.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2018 Jeep Wrangler

104,534 KM

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara 4x4 UNLIMITED

12652911

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara 4x4 UNLIMITED

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

  1. 1750183617623
  2. 1750183618091
  3. 1750183618529
  4. 1750183618992
  5. 1750183619424
  6. 1750183619861
  7. 1750183620270
  8. 1750183620757
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,534KM
VIN 1C4HJXEG2JW281053

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,534 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-735-2566

