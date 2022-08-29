2018 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 6 2 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9095791

9095791 Stock #: 865614

865614 VIN: 1C4BJWDG7JL865614

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 41,622 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Performance Suspension 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs Single stainless steel exhaust Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Manual Transfer Case Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs GVWR: 2,449 kgs (5,400 lbs) 85 L Fuel Tank Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 453.6 Kgs Maximum Payload Interior Compass Locking glove box Front centre armrest w/storage Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting MOPAR Slush Mats Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Full Carpet Floor Covering Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Illuminated Front Cupholder Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Removable 3rd Row Windows Analog Appearance Sentry Key Immobilizer Exterior Removable Rear Window Variable Intermittent Wipers Black door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Black fender flares Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Side Windows Trim Conventional Rear Cargo Access Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear Jeep Trail Rated Kit TIRES: LT255/75R17C BSW OFF-ROAD Wheels: 17" x 7.5" High-Gloss Black Aluminum Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 8 speakers 1 LCD Monitor In The Front SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474 Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.