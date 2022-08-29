$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Willys Wheeler
Location
Murphy Ford
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-6861
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
41,622KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9095791
- Stock #: 865614
- VIN: 1C4BJWDG7JL865614
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,622 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Performance Suspension
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Manual Transfer Case
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2,449 kgs (5,400 lbs)
85 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
453.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Compass
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
MOPAR Slush Mats
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Removable 3rd Row Windows
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black fender flares
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Jeep Trail Rated Kit
TIRES: LT255/75R17C BSW OFF-ROAD
Wheels: 17" x 7.5" High-Gloss Black Aluminum
Fixed antenna
8 speakers
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Murphy Ford
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3