Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Land Rover Velor

119,099 KM

Details Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Land Rover Velor

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Land Rover Velor

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

  1. 11705845
  2. 11705845
  3. 11705845
  4. 11705845
  5. 11705845
  6. 11705845
  7. 11705845
  8. 11705845
Contact Seller

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
119,099KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SALYM2RV3JA769176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,099 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
auto climate control
Rearview Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Memory Seats/Mirrors

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Security

Security Features

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westland Auto Sales

Used 2019 Ford Escape SE for sale in Pembroke, ON
2019 Ford Escape SE 97,092 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Land Rover Velor for sale in Pembroke, ON
2018 Land Rover Velor 119,099 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Escape SE for sale in Pembroke, ON
2016 Ford Escape SE 108,706 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Email Westland Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-2566

Alternate Numbers
1-888-490-6489
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

Contact Seller
2018 Land Rover Velor