2018 Land Rover Velor
Location
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
VIN SALYM2RV3JA769176
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,099 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
auto climate control
Rearview Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Memory Seats/Mirrors
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key
Windows
Sunroof/Moonroof
Comfort
Rear Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Security
Security Features
Additional Features
Power Folding Mirrors
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
