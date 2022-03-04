Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Lexus NX

50,887 KM

Details Description Features

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2018 Lexus NX

2018 Lexus NX

NX 300 AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Lexus NX

NX 300 AWD

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 8530451
  2. 8530451
  3. 8530451
  4. 8530451
  5. 8530451
  6. 8530451
  7. 8530451
  8. 8530451
  9. 8530451
  10. 8530451
  11. 8530451
  12. 8530451
  13. 8530451
  14. 8530451
  15. 8530451
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

50,887KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8530451
  • Stock #: P2462
  • VIN: JTJBARBZ0J2172635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,887 KM

Vehicle Description

ARRIVING SOON  !!    Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

2018 Lexus NX NX 300...
 50,887 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic
2017 BMW X3 xDrive35i
 0 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2018 Mitsubishi Outl...
 34,047 KM
$30,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory