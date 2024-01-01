$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
81,908KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBN1V71JM220569
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 81,908 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Heated Steering Wheel
auto climate control
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key
Windows
Sunroof/Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Security
Security Features
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Westland Auto Sales
613-735-2566
2018 Mazda MAZDA3