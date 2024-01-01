Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

81,908 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

Used
81,908KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBN1V71JM220569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,908 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Heated Steering Wheel
auto climate control

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Security

Security Features

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
