2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Heated Mirrors

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Floor mats Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirror(s) Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

Blind Spot Monitor

Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Cross-Traffic Alert

Generic Sun/Moonroof

