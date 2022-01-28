Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

98,855 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

98,855KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8186388
  Stock #: W0060-1
  VIN: 3MZBN1K72JM235859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,855 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Cargo shade
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 98,855 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

