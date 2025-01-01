$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mitsubishi RVR
SE
2018 Mitsubishi RVR
SE
Location
Murphy Ford
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-6861
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
139,980KM
VIN JA4AJ3AU7JU601009
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,980 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
60 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V MIVEC
GVWR: 1,970 kgs (4,343 lbs)
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: ECO mode indicator
Transmission w/Sportronic Sequential Shift Control
6.03 Axle Ratio
530CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Exterior
Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Black Side Windows Trim
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: P215/70R16 AS
Wheels: 16" Alloy
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable sliding, reclining and height adjustable driver's seat and 4-way adjustable passenger's seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: 7" Smartphone Link Display Audio -inc: Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, 6 speakers, SiriusXM satellite radio w/3-month complementary service, Bluetooth 2.0 hands-free cellular interface w/streaming audio, USB input and voice control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Murphy Ford
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Murphy Ford
613-735-6861
2018 Mitsubishi RVR