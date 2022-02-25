$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 0 , 8 7 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8427141

8427141 Stock #: 157524

157524 VIN: 1C6RR7YT3JS157524

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 157524

Mileage 140,870 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Electronic Transfer Case 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs) 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension 1400# Maximum Payload Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS -inc: Next Generation Engine Controller, Engine Oil Heat Exchanger, Hemi Badge, Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Exterior Fog Lights Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Tip Start Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Black fender flares Steel spare wheel Black Exterior Mirrors Black rear step bumper LED brakelights Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Black Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Tires: LT285/70R17E BSW All Terrain Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Compass glove box Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert GPS Antenna Input Pickup Cargo Box Lights Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Air Suspension Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.