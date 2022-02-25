$21,995+ tax & licensing
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
613-631-0139
2018 Toyota Corolla
2018 Toyota Corolla
XSE
Location
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-631-0139
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
51,946KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8367135
- VIN: 2T1BURHE2JC005855
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 51,946 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Push Button Start
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
