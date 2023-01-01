Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

132,181 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

2018 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

132,181KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3DFREV1JW727346

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5583a
  • Mileage 132,181 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Traction Control
Stability Control
Rearview Camera

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
auto climate control

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats/Mirrors

Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
Towing Package
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights

Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key

Sunroof/Moonroof

Security Features

Reverse sensors
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

