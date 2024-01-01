Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.</p>

2018 Toyota RAV4

88,711 KM

Details Description Features

$28,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota RAV4

SE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

SE AWD

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 11378240
  2. 11378240
  3. 11378240
  4. 11378240
  5. 11378240
  6. 11378240
  7. 11378240
  8. 11378240
  9. 11378240
  10. 11378240
  11. 11378240
  12. 11378240
  13. 11378240
  14. 11378240
  15. 11378240
  16. 11378240
  17. 11378240
  18. 11378240
  19. 11378240
  20. 11378240
  21. 11378240
  22. 11378240
  23. 11378240
  24. 11378240
  25. 11378240
  26. 11378240
  27. 11378240
  28. 11378240
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
88,711KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3JFREVOJW784124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y0357-1
  • Mileage 88,711 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 SE AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2018 Toyota RAV4 SE AWD 88,711 KM $28,904 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2022 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD 25,046 KM $47,904 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD 20,786 KM $38,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4