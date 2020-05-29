Menu
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid SE AWD

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid SE AWD

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 19,541KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5084364
  • Stock #: T0318-1
  • VIN: JTMJJREV9JD234643
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents.  No open recalls or campaigns at time of listing.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Liftgate
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Wheel Locks
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Lane Keeping Assist

Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

