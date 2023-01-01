Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota RAV4

96,951 KM

Details Description Features

$25,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 9847082
  2. 9847082
  3. 9847082
  4. 9847082
  5. 9847082
  6. 9847082
  7. 9847082
  8. 9847082
  9. 9847082
  10. 9847082
  11. 9847082
  12. 9847082
  13. 9847082
  14. 9847082
  15. 9847082
  16. 9847082
  17. 9847082
  18. 9847082
  19. 9847082
  20. 9847082
  21. 9847082
  22. 9847082
  23. 9847082
  24. 9847082
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,904

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
96,951KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9847082
  • Stock #: X0160-1
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV4JW704313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X0160-1
  • Mileage 96,951 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

2018 Toyota C-HR XLE
 43,666 KM
$27,404 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla SE
 35,255 KM
$27,704 + tax & lic
2002 Toyota MR-S MR ...
 92,896 KM
$15,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory