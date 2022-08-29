Menu
2018 Toyota Sienna

110,640 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

2018 Toyota Sienna

2018 Toyota Sienna

LE

2018 Toyota Sienna

LE

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

110,640KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9298195
  • Stock #: X0011-1
  • VIN: 5TDKZ3DC1JS902529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 110,640 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Show No Accidents, Police Reports or Estimates

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

