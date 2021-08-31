2018 Toyota Tundra

+ taxes & licensing
613-631-0139
1388 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-631-0139
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.
Toyota Safety Sense P, which includes
Pre Collision System with Pedestrian Detection
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with Acceleration Control
Lane Departure Alert
Auto High Beam
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1388 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3