Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Tundra

52,036 KM

Details Features

$49,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Tundra

2018 Toyota Tundra

Platinum Crew 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Tundra

Platinum Crew 4x4

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 8973910
  2. 8973910
  3. 8973910
  4. 8973910
  5. 8973910
  6. 8973910
  7. 8973910
  8. 8973910
  9. 8973910
  10. 8973910
  11. 8973910
  12. 8973910
  13. 8973910
  14. 8973910
  15. 8973910
  16. 8973910
  17. 8973910
  18. 8973910
  19. 8973910
  20. 8973910
  21. 8973910
  22. 8973910
  23. 8973910
  24. 8973910
  25. 8973910
  26. 8973910
  27. 8973910
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,904

+ taxes & licensing

52,036KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8973910
  • Stock #: W0335-1
  • VIN: 5TFAY5F1XJX766529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,036 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

2017 Ford Escape Tit...
 124,483 KM
$24,949 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape Tit...
 106,670 KM
$25,494 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 Supe...
 93,393 KM
$38,994 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory