Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Yaris

74,027 KM

Details Features

$18,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,994

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Yaris

2018 Toyota Yaris

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Yaris

LE

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 8994691
  2. 8994691
  3. 8994691
  4. 8994691
  5. 8994691
  6. 8994691
  7. 8994691
  8. 8994691
  9. 8994691
  10. 8994691
  11. 8994691
  12. 8994691
  13. 8994691
  14. 8994691
  15. 8994691
  16. 8994691
  17. 8994691
  18. 8994691
  19. 8994691
  20. 8994691
  21. 8994691
  22. 8994691
  23. 8994691
  24. 8994691
  25. 8994691
  26. 8994691
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,994

+ taxes & licensing

74,027KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8994691
  • VIN: VNKKTUD36JA095260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,027 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Temporary spare tire
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

2018 Toyota Yaris LE
 74,027 KM
$18,994 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Venza LI...
 26,378 KM
$53,995 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 SPORT ...
 65,908 KM
$48,994 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory