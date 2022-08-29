Menu
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

30,530 KM

Details Features

$33,795

+ tax & licensing
$33,795

+ taxes & licensing

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

$33,795

+ taxes & licensing

30,530KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9135721
  • Stock #: 5448
  • VIN: 2GNAXUEV5K6157598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5448
  • Mileage 30,530 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Traction Control
Stability Control
Onstar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Navigation System
auto climate control
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Panoramic Moonroof
Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Security Features
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

