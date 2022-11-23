Menu
2019 Chevrolet Trax

50,575 KM

Details Features

$24,877

+ tax & licensing
$24,877

+ taxes & licensing

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

LT

Location

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

50,575KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: 3GNCJLSB5KL241379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5463
  • Mileage 50,575 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Traction Control
Stability Control
Onstar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Telescoping Steering
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

