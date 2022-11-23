$24,877+ tax & licensing
$24,877
+ taxes & licensing
Westland Auto Sales
613-735-2566
2019 Chevrolet Trax
LT
Location
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
50,575KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9426279
- Stock #: 5463
- VIN: 3GNCJLSB5KL241379
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,575 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Traction Control
Stability Control
Onstar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Telescoping Steering
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
