2019 Ford EcoSport

Listing ID: 8174947

8174947 Stock #: 300509

300509 VIN: MAJ3S2GE8KC300509

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour RED RUBY TRICOAT METALLIC

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential GVWR: TBA Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 1.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology 51.5 L Fuel Tank 3.44 Axle Ratio Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Black rear bumper Metal-look grille Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim Black Bodyside Cladding Spare Tire Mobility Kit Conventional Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Wheels: 16" Shadow Silver-Painted Aluminum Tires: 205/60R16 AS BSW Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Compass Leather Steering Wheel Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Selective service internet access Systems Monitor 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Cloth Rear Seat Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Supplemental Heater Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

