2019 Ford F-150

73,978 KM

Details Features

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

SuperCab Sport

2019 Ford F-150

SuperCab Sport

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

73,978KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10355418
  • Stock #: 5531a
  • VIN: 1FTFX1E41KKE86400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5531a
  • Mileage 73,978 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Tonneau Cover
Tire Pressure Monitor

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Towing Package
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Telescoping Steering

Security

Security Features

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
Power/Adjustable Pedals

