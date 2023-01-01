$41,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
Westland Auto Sales
613-735-2566
2019 Ford F-150
2019 Ford F-150
SuperCab Sport
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
73,978KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10355418
- Stock #: 5531a
- VIN: 1FTFX1E41KKE86400
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5531a
- Mileage 73,978 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Tonneau Cover
Tire Pressure Monitor
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Towing Package
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Telescoping Steering
Security
Security Features
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
Power/Adjustable Pedals
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Westland Auto Sales
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3