<p>Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.</p>

2019 Ford F-150

119,199 KM

$41,904

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

Lariat Sport Super Crew 4x4

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat Sport Super Crew 4x4

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,904

+ taxes & licensing

119,199KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E59KFB31085

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black & Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,199 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Sunroof / Moonroof

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-735-XXXX

613-735-1717

2019 Ford F-150