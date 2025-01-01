$34,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 Ford F-150
XL
2019 Ford F-150
XL
Location
Murphy Ford
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-6861
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
46,248KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP9KKC62560
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Abyss Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,248 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
ME
GG
101A
99P
44G
XL6
153
53A
55A
61S
63T
693
861
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 2,948kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
762.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Tailgate Step
Black rear step bumper
Light tinted glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Safety
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Additional Features
FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
EQUIPMENT GROUP
MEDIUM EARTH GREY
.SYNC 3
PARTIAL GAS FILL
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
XL SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE
.REAR DEFROSTER
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
.275/55R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
2.7L ECOBOOST ENGINE
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
.SKID PLATES
.FOG LAMPS
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
.CRUISE CONTROL
.PRIVACY GLASS
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
.XL SERIES
.POWER EQUIPMENT GROUP
XL STX APPEARANCE PACKAGE
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport
ABYSS GREY
6600# GVWR PACKAGE
UNIQUE SPORT CLOTH 40/20/40
.20MACH-ALUM W/MAGNETIC POCKET
.MANUAL DRIVER LUMBAR
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system, 3.55 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 2,993 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, Hill Descent Control, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Skid Plates, Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio
EQUIPMENT GROUP 101A MID -inc: SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, In-vehicle voice-activated communications and entertainment system w/911 assist and compass, 4.2" LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 2.3" message centre in instrument cluste...
XL STX APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Box Side STX Decal, Tires: P275/55R20 BSW AT, P255/70R18 A/S BSW spare tire, SYNC 3, Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink, 8" LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swipi...
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Towing capability up to 11,300 lbs, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to 7,000.lbs, smart trailer tow connector and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar
BLACK, UNIQUE SPORT CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT SEAT -inc: manual driver/passenger lumbar
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Murphy Ford
2019 Ford F-150 XL 46,248 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Focus SE 126,055 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 58,168 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Murphy Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murphy Ford
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-735-XXXX(click to show)
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
Murphy Ford
613-735-6861
2019 Ford F-150