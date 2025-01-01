FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE

EQUIPMENT GROUP

MEDIUM EARTH GREY

.SYNC 3

PARTIAL GAS FILL

TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST

XL SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE

.REAR DEFROSTER

136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK

.275/55R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN

2.7L ECOBOOST ENGINE

PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST

.SKID PLATES

.FOG LAMPS

ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO

.CRUISE CONTROL

.PRIVACY GLASS

3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE

.XL SERIES

.POWER EQUIPMENT GROUP

XL STX APPEARANCE PACKAGE

Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport

ABYSS GREY

6600# GVWR PACKAGE

UNIQUE SPORT CLOTH 40/20/40

.20MACH-ALUM W/MAGNETIC POCKET

.MANUAL DRIVER LUMBAR

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan

ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system, 3.55 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 2,993 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, Hill Descent Control, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Skid Plates, Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio

EQUIPMENT GROUP 101A MID -inc: SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, In-vehicle voice-activated communications and entertainment system w/911 assist and compass, 4.2" LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 2.3" message centre in instrument cluste...

XL STX APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Box Side STX Decal, Tires: P275/55R20 BSW AT, P255/70R18 A/S BSW spare tire, SYNC 3, Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink, 8" LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swipi...

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Towing capability up to 11,300 lbs, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to 7,000.lbs, smart trailer tow connector and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar