$60,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$60,995
+ taxes & licensing
Westland Auto Sales
613-735-2566
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
46,431KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8688980
- Stock #: 5402
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP6KFB40585
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,431 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Navigation System
auto climate control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
AIR CONDITIONED SEATS
Memory Seats/Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Towing Package
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Panoramic Moonroof
Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Security Features
Reverse sensors
Bed Liner
Power Folding Mirrors
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
Power/Adjustable Pedals
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3