2019 Ford F-150

46,431 KM

Details

$60,995

+ tax & licensing
$60,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

$60,995

+ taxes & licensing

46,431KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8688980
  • Stock #: 5402
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP6KFB40585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5402
  • Mileage 46,431 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Navigation System
auto climate control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
AIR CONDITIONED SEATS
Memory Seats/Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Towing Package
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Panoramic Moonroof
Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Security Features
Reverse sensors
Bed Liner
Power Folding Mirrors
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
Power/Adjustable Pedals

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-XXXX

613-735-2566

