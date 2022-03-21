$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 4 0 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8742071

8742071 Stock #: D36855

D36855 VIN: 1FTEW1EP3KFD36855

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 66,409 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness 3.73 Axle Ratio HD shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 1680# Maximum Payload GVWR: 2,948kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM Manual air conditioning Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Passenger visor vanity mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Front Cigar Lighter(s) 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Fixed rear window Black grille Black door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black rear step bumper Light tinted glass Black Side Windows Trim Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Collision Mitigation-Front

