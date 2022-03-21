Menu
2019 Ford F-150

66,409 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

XL

XL

Location

1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

66,409KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8742071
  • Stock #: D36855
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP3KFD36855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,409 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
HD shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
1680# Maximum Payload
GVWR: 2,948kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black rear step bumper
Light tinted glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

