XTR PACKAGE

Engine: 5.0L V8

EQUIPMENT GROUP

PARTIAL GAS FILL

TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST

.XLT SERIES

.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM

.REAR DEFROSTER

.8-WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT

7000# GVWR PACKAGE

136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK

PREM CLOTH 40/20/40

ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO

MAGMA

Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport

MIRROR MAN FOLD W/POWER GLASS

.6 CHROME RUNNING BOARD

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan

MEDIUM EARTH GREY, CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT SEAT -inc: folding armrest, cupholders

XTR PACKAGE -inc: 2 chrome front tow hooks, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Tires: P275/65R18 OWL A/T, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, bezel on side doors and black on tailgate, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD, XTR 4x4 Decal, Chrome 2-Bar St...