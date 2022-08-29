$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
69,624KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9104272
- Stock #: D21107
- VIN: 1FTEW1E51KFD21107
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magma
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,624 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Tailgate Step
Flex Fuel Vehicle
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
KEYPAD
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Fixed antenna
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
XTR PACKAGE
5.0L V8 Engine
Engine: 5.0L V8
Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio
EQUIPMENT GROUP
MEDIUM EARTH GREY
PARTIAL GAS FILL
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
.XLT SERIES
.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM
.REAR DEFROSTER
.8-WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT
7000# GVWR PACKAGE
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
.18 CHROME-LIKE PVD WHEELS
PREM CLOTH 40/20/40
.275/65R18 OWL A/S A/T
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
3.31 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
MAGMA
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport
MIRROR MAN FOLD W/POWER GLASS
.6 CHROME RUNNING BOARD
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
MEDIUM EARTH GREY, CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT SEAT -inc: folding armrest, cupholders
XTR PACKAGE -inc: 2 chrome front tow hooks, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Tires: P275/65R18 OWL A/T, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, bezel on side doors and black on tailgate, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD, XTR 4x4 Decal, Chrome 2-Bar St...
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A MID -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System, locking cleats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, turn signal and black skull caps, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Re...
