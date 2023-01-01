Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

107,734 KM

Details Features

$37,704

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,704

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT Super Crew XTR 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

XLT Super Crew XTR 4X4

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,704

+ taxes & licensing

107,734KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9485034
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP4KFD23032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 107,734 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

2019 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 107,734 KM
$37,704 + tax & lic
2019 Lexus NX 300 Pr...
 39,785 KM
$39,704 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Yaris LE
 33,138 KM
$19,704 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-631-XXXX

(click to show)

613-631-0139

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory