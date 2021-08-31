2019 Ford F-250

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 6 3 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7986195

7986195 Stock #: D16652

D16652 VIN: 1FTBF2B67KED16652

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 28,635 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness HD shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Transmission w/Oil Cooler Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 132.5 L Fuel Tank Firm Suspension Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 157 Amp Alternator Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85) -inc: Flex-fuel badge on fleet orders only GVWR: 4,490 kgs (9,900 lbs) Downgrade Package 3740# Maximum Payload Exterior Privacy Glass Variable Intermittent Wipers Fixed rear window Black door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Black grille w/chrome accents Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior PERIMETER ALARM Manual air conditioning Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Delayed Accessory Power 3 12V DC Power Outlets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Systems Monitor Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan Safety Side impact beams Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags w/Passenger Off Switch Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters

