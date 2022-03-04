2019 Ford F-250

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 3 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8468892

8468892 Stock #: E38264

E38264 VIN: 1FT7W2B68KEE38264

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue Jeans Metallic

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 31,300 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer brake controller Trailer Wiring Harness HD shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Transmission w/Oil Cooler Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering 72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 132.5 L Fuel Tank Firm Suspension Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 157 Amp Alternator Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85) -inc: Flex-fuel badge on fleet orders only Transmission: TorqShift-G 6-Speed Auto w/OD -inc: (6R100), SelectShift and tow/haul mode Electronic-Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio GVWR: 4,490 kgs (9,900 lbs) Downgrade Package 3380# Maximum Payload Interior Cruise Control Manual air conditioning Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Systems Monitor Manual 1st Row Windows Manual Rear Windows Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Instrument Panel Covered Bin and Dashboard Storage Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Side impact beams Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Fixed rear window Black grille Black door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black rear step bumper Spare tire and wheel ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS Light tinted glass Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Wheels: 17" Painted Steel -inc: painted hub covers/centre ornaments Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Additional Features Power Equipment Group Jack TIRES: LT245/75RX17E BSW A/T (5) LT245/75R17E BSW ALL-TERRAIN PARTIAL GAS FILL .XL TRIM JOB #1 ORDER BLUE JEANS METALLIC .DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS .FIXED PAYLOAD PACKAGE OPTION 9900# GVWR PACKAGE .TRAILER TOWING PACKAGE .AIR CONDITIONING -- CFC FREE .6.2L EFI V-8 ENGINE 3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE MEDIUM EARTH GRAY LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS 6 SPEED AUTO TRANS 6R100 PLASTIC DROP-IN BEDLINER Drop-In Bedliner .AM/FM ELECTRONIC STEREO/CLOCK CLOTH 40/20/40 SEAT TELESCOPING TT MIRRS-POWER/HTD FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER -inc: smart trailer tow connector MEDIUM EARTH GREY, HD CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT W/RECLINE -inc: integrated armrest w/2 cupholders and storage and driver manual lumbar POWER EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: upgraded door-trim panel, Accessory Delay, Panic Feature, Advanced Security Pack, SecuriLock Passive Anti-Theft System (PATS) and inclination/intrusion sensors, Power Locks, Illuminated Entry, Remote Keyless-Entry (Key Fobs)... GVWR: 4,490 KGS (9,900 LBS) DOWNGRADE PKG DELETE -inc: Upgrades to 10,000 lbs (4,535 kgs)

