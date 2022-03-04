$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Murphy Ford
613-735-6861
2019 Ford F-250
2019 Ford F-250
XL
Location
Murphy Ford
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-6861
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
31,300KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8468892
- Stock #: E38264
- VIN: 1FT7W2B68KEE38264
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Jeans Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,300 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer brake controller
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
132.5 L Fuel Tank
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
157 Amp Alternator
Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85) -inc: Flex-fuel badge on fleet orders only
Transmission: TorqShift-G 6-Speed Auto w/OD -inc: (6R100), SelectShift and tow/haul mode
Electronic-Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 4,490 kgs (9,900 lbs) Downgrade Package
3380# Maximum Payload
Cruise Control
Manual air conditioning
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Systems Monitor
Manual 1st Row Windows
Manual Rear Windows
Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Instrument Panel Covered Bin and Dashboard Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black rear step bumper
Spare tire and wheel
ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
Light tinted glass
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Wheels: 17" Painted Steel -inc: painted hub covers/centre ornaments
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Power Equipment Group
Jack
TIRES: LT245/75RX17E BSW A/T (5)
LT245/75R17E BSW ALL-TERRAIN
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.XL TRIM
JOB #1 ORDER
BLUE JEANS METALLIC
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
.FIXED PAYLOAD PACKAGE OPTION
9900# GVWR PACKAGE
.TRAILER TOWING PACKAGE
.AIR CONDITIONING -- CFC FREE
.6.2L EFI V-8 ENGINE
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
MEDIUM EARTH GRAY
LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
6 SPEED AUTO TRANS 6R100
PLASTIC DROP-IN BEDLINER
Drop-In Bedliner
.AM/FM ELECTRONIC STEREO/CLOCK
CLOTH 40/20/40 SEAT
TELESCOPING TT MIRRS-POWER/HTD
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER -inc: smart trailer tow connector
MEDIUM EARTH GREY, HD CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT W/RECLINE -inc: integrated armrest w/2 cupholders and storage and driver manual lumbar
POWER EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: upgraded door-trim panel, Accessory Delay, Panic Feature, Advanced Security Pack, SecuriLock Passive Anti-Theft System (PATS) and inclination/intrusion sensors, Power Locks, Illuminated Entry, Remote Keyless-Entry (Key Fobs)...
GVWR: 4,490 KGS (9,900 LBS) DOWNGRADE PKG DELETE -inc: Upgrades to 10,000 lbs (4,535 kgs)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Murphy Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Murphy Ford
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3