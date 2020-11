Vehicle Features

Safety Heated Mirrors Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Power Options Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior HID Headlights Convenience Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Mirror Memory Floor mats Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Additional Features Back-Up Camera Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.