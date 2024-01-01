Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Ford Ranger

106,843 KM

Details Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Ranger

LARIAT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Ranger

LARIAT

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

  1. 1728748785
  2. 1728748785
  3. 1728748786
  4. 1728748786
  5. 1728748786
  6. 1728748786
  7. 1728748786
  8. 1728748786
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,843KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1fter4fh1kla65229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,843 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westland Auto Sales

Used 2019 Ford Ranger LARIAT for sale in Pembroke, ON
2019 Ford Ranger LARIAT 106,843 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport for sale in Pembroke, ON
2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport 92,065 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape SE for sale in Pembroke, ON
2019 Ford Escape SE 97,092 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Email Westland Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-2566

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Ranger