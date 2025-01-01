$27,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Ford Ranger
XLT
2019 Ford Ranger
XLT
Location
Murphy Ford
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-6861
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,809KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTER1FH6KLA83658
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,809 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
G1
LH
300A
99H
44U
153
53R
693
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
68.1 L Fuel Tank
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed SelectShift Auto
70-Amp/Hr 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 6,050 lbs
748.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Reverse Opening Rear Doors
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels: 17" Silver-Painted Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Compass
Locking glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Fixed Rear Windows
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Passenger Seat
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Safety
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Collision Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Warning-Front
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Premium cloth seats
Equipment Group 300A Base
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
SHADOW BLACK
JOB #2 ORDER
.XLT SERIES
.2.3L ECOBOOST ENGINE
EBONY INTERIOR TRIM
.ELECTRONIC 10-SP AUTO TRANS
6050# GVWR PACKAGE
255/65R17 A/T BSW TIRE
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
LIGHT STONE/EBONY, FRONT PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: manual 4-way adjustable driver w/manual lumbar and 4-way passenger, flow-through console and floor shifter
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: towing capability up to 7,500 lbs and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Murphy Ford
2019 Ford Ranger XLT 98,809 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz TREND 24,736 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic Touring 93,272 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Murphy Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murphy Ford
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-735-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
Murphy Ford
613-735-6861
2019 Ford Ranger