Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan thats packed with features? Look no further than this 2019 Honda Civic EX from Westland Auto Sales! This white beauty boasts a sleek and modern design, accented by black interior appointments that create a sophisticated and comfortable cabin. With its 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and CVT transmission, this Civic delivers smooth and efficient performance for your daily commutes and weekend adventures. And with only 122,940km on the odometer, this vehicle is ready for many more miles of driving pleasure.

This Civic EX is loaded with features that enhance both comfort and safety. From heated seats and a sunroof to a rearview camera and a comprehensive suite of airbags, this vehicle has it all. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and push-button start, stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity, and cruise comfortably with features like power windows, locks, and mirrors. With a warranty available, you can rest assured that this Civic EX is backed by peace of mind.

Here are 5 of the most sizzle-worthy features of this Civic EX:

Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy during those chilly Canadian mornings with heated front seats.
Sunroof: Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air with a power sunroof that lets you open up the cabin to the sky.
Rearview Camera: Reverse with confidence thanks to the built-in rearview camera that provides a clear view of whats behind you.
Push Button Start: Simply push a button to start your engine, adding a touch of modern convenience to your daily drive.
Proximity Key: Unlock your doors and start your engine without ever having to take your key out of your pocket.

2019 Honda Civic

122,940 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic

EX

11985495

2019 Honda Civic

EX

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,940KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2hgfc2f76kh027687

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,940 KM

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2019 Honda Civic EX from Westland Auto Sales! This white beauty boasts a sleek and modern design, accented by black interior appointments that create a sophisticated and comfortable cabin. With its 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and CVT transmission, this Civic delivers smooth and efficient performance for your daily commutes and weekend adventures. And with only 122,940km on the odometer, this vehicle is ready for many more miles of driving pleasure.

This Civic EX is loaded with features that enhance both comfort and safety. From heated seats and a sunroof to a rearview camera and a comprehensive suite of airbags, this vehicle has it all. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and push-button start, stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity, and cruise comfortably with features like power windows, locks, and mirrors. With a warranty available, you can rest assured that this Civic EX is backed by peace of mind.

Here are 5 of the most sizzle-worthy features of this Civic EX:

  1. Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy during those chilly Canadian mornings with heated front seats.
  2. Sunroof: Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air with a power sunroof that lets you open up the cabin to the sky.
  3. Rearview Camera: Reverse with confidence thanks to the built-in rearview camera that provides a clear view of what's behind you.
  4. Push Button Start: Simply push a button to start your engine, adding a touch of modern convenience to your daily drive.
  5. Proximity Key: Unlock your doors and start your engine without ever having to take your key out of your pocket.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2019 Honda Civic