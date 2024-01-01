$23,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic
EX
2019 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 122,940 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2019 Honda Civic EX from Westland Auto Sales! This white beauty boasts a sleek and modern design, accented by black interior appointments that create a sophisticated and comfortable cabin. With its 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and CVT transmission, this Civic delivers smooth and efficient performance for your daily commutes and weekend adventures. And with only 122,940km on the odometer, this vehicle is ready for many more miles of driving pleasure.
This Civic EX is loaded with features that enhance both comfort and safety. From heated seats and a sunroof to a rearview camera and a comprehensive suite of airbags, this vehicle has it all. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and push-button start, stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity, and cruise comfortably with features like power windows, locks, and mirrors. With a warranty available, you can rest assured that this Civic EX is backed by peace of mind.
Here are 5 of the most sizzle-worthy features of this Civic EX:
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy during those chilly Canadian mornings with heated front seats.
- Sunroof: Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air with a power sunroof that lets you open up the cabin to the sky.
- Rearview Camera: Reverse with confidence thanks to the built-in rearview camera that provides a clear view of what's behind you.
- Push Button Start: Simply push a button to start your engine, adding a touch of modern convenience to your daily drive.
- Proximity Key: Unlock your doors and start your engine without ever having to take your key out of your pocket.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Westland Auto Sales
Email Westland Auto Sales
Westland Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-735-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-735-2566