$26,795
+ taxes & licensing
Westland Auto Sales
613-735-2566
2019 Honda HR-V
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
101,617KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9135727
- Stock #: 5451
- VIN: 3CZRU5H33KM101535
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,617 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
auto climate control
Heated Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Telescoping Steering
Bluetooth
Security Features
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3