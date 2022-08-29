Menu
2019 Honda HR-V

101,617 KM

Details Features

$26,795

+ tax & licensing
$26,795

+ taxes & licensing

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2019 Honda HR-V

2019 Honda HR-V

2019 Honda HR-V

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

$26,795

+ taxes & licensing

101,617KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9135727
  • Stock #: 5451
  • VIN: 3CZRU5H33KM101535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5451
  • Mileage 101,617 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
auto climate control
Heated Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Telescoping Steering
Bluetooth
Security Features
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry

613-735-2566

1-888-490-6489
