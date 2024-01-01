Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.</p>

2019 Hyundai KONA

29,344 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Hyundai KONA

AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai KONA

AWD

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

  1. 1727116628
  2. 1727116670
  3. 1727116671
  4. 1727116669
  5. 1727116671
  6. 1727116672
  7. 1727116670
  8. 1727116672
  9. 1727116668
  10. 1727116670
  11. 1727116672
  12. 1727116671
  13. 1727116670
  14. 1727116669
  15. 1727116670
  16. 1727116671
  17. 1727116671
  18. 1727116670
  19. 1727116672
  20. 1727116671
  21. 1727116672
  22. 1727116671
  23. 1727116672
  24. 1727116671
  25. 1727116672
  26. 1727116671
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
29,344KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8K1CAA7KU204011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 29,344 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Used 2020 Toyota Camry SE for sale in Pembroke, ON
2020 Toyota Camry SE 73,842 KM $28,904 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota C-HR Limited for sale in Pembroke, ON
2019 Toyota C-HR Limited 79,173 KM $29,904 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE Hybrid AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE Hybrid AWD 27,963 KM $44,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-631-XXXX

(click to show)

613-631-0139

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai KONA