Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.</p>

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

124,350 KM

Details Description Features

$29,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4X4

Watch This Vehicle
12494491

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4X4

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 12494491
  2. 12494491
  3. 12494491
  4. 12494491
  5. 12494491
  6. 12494491
  7. 12494491
  8. 12494491
  9. 12494491
  10. 12494491
  11. 12494491
  12. 12494491
  13. 12494491
  14. 12494491
  15. 12494491
  16. 12494491
  17. 12494491
  18. 12494491
  19. 12494491
  20. 12494491
  21. 12494491
  22. 12494491
  23. 12494491
  24. 12494491
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
124,350KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBG4KC799333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

Used 2023 Toyota Tundra SR5 for sale in Pembroke, ON
2023 Toyota Tundra SR5 46,434 KM $53,904 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED 4X4 for sale in Pembroke, ON
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED 4X4 124,350 KM $29,904 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Z71 Duramax Diesel for sale in Pembroke, ON
2019 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Z71 Duramax Diesel 103,118 KM $37,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee