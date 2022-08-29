Menu
2019 Kia Forte

46,989 KM

$24,994

+ tax & licensing
Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

EX

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

46,989KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9302824
  • Stock #: W0449-1
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD9KE082437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,989 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

