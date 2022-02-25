2019 Kia Sportage

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 0 4 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8450703

Stock #: 613569

VIN: KNDPMCAC8K7613569

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 56,049 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.195 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC Battery w/Run Down Protection 62 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs) Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic -inc: Drive Mode Select (Eco/Sport/Normal) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Wheels w/Silver Accents Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Wheels: 17" Alloy Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: P225/60R17 -inc: tire mobility kit Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Vinyl Door Trim Insert 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Voice Activation Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 5" LCD display, SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, AUX and USB input jacks and steering wheel mounted audio controls

