Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mitsubishi RVR

54,991 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2019 Mitsubishi RVR

2019 Mitsubishi RVR

SE 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mitsubishi RVR

SE 4X4

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 8230581
  2. 8230581
  3. 8230581
  4. 8230581
  5. 8230581
  6. 8230581
  7. 8230581
  8. 8230581
  9. 8230581
  10. 8230581
  11. 8230581
  12. 8230581
  13. 8230581
  14. 8230581
  15. 8230581
  16. 8230581
  17. 8230581
  18. 8230581
  19. 8230581
  20. 8230581
  21. 8230581
  22. 8230581
  23. 8230581
  24. 8230581
  25. 8230581
  26. 8230581
  27. 8230581
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

54,991KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8230581
  • VIN: JA4AJ3AU8KU601618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,991 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents,  Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

2019 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 54,991 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 121,945 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 98,855 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory