2019 Nissan Frontier
SV
Location
Murphy Ford
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-6861
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
37,351KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10151244
- Stock #: 760960
- VIN: 1N6AD0FV7KN760960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,351 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,638 kgs (5,816 lbs)
3.357 Axle Ratio
Engine: 4.0L V6
553.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Reclining front bucket seats
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
FOB Controls -inc: Windows
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Safety
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels: 16" x 7.0" 6-Split Spoke Aluminum-Alloy
Tires: P265/70R16 AS
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
