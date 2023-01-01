Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Frontier

37,351 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murphy Ford

613-735-6861

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Frontier

2019 Nissan Frontier

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Frontier

SV

Location

Murphy Ford

1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-6861

  1. 10151244
  2. 10151244
  3. 10151244
  4. 10151244
  5. 10151244
  6. 10151244
  7. 10151244
  8. 10151244
  9. 10151244
  10. 10151244
  11. 10151244
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
37,351KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10151244
  • Stock #: 760960
  • VIN: 1N6AD0FV7KN760960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,351 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,638 kgs (5,816 lbs)
3.357 Axle Ratio
Engine: 4.0L V6
553.4 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Reclining front bucket seats
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
FOB Controls -inc: Windows
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels: 16" x 7.0" 6-Split Spoke Aluminum-Alloy
Tires: P265/70R16 AS

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murphy Ford

2019 Nissan Frontier...
 37,351 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT
 108,740 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SEL
 66,121 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murphy Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murphy Ford

Murphy Ford

1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-6861

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory