<p>Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.</p>

2019 Nissan Kicks

51,013 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Kicks

SR

2019 Nissan Kicks

SR

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,013KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CU6KL504517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 51,013 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

2019 Nissan Kicks