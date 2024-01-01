2019 Nissan Kicks

$CALL+ tax & licensing
Location
Petawawa Toyota
1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-735-1717
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
51,013KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CU6KL504517
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 51,013 KM
Vehicle Description
Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Petawawa Toyota
1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
